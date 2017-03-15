Here’s What You Need To Know About Priyanka Chopra’s Love Life

Mar . 15 . 2017

Priyanka Chopra is an absolute star! She’s is the only person on the planet to have gotten Jimmy Fallon to play Holi and drink thandai on his show. PS – She also beat him on a chicken-wing-eating competition. Who would’ve thought, right?!

Chopra was on the cover of Marie Clare this month and they called her “Hollywood’s most bankable badass“. In the interview with them, she was asked about her love life, and PC, who is generally known to be mum about the topic, spoke up.

I’m not someone who looks for love. I don’t believe in making it happen. My life has been shaped by so many serendipitous moments so far, I feel like, Why screw with a good thing?

Can’t not agree with her. True that, Priyanka!

