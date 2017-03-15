This Newlywed TV Couple’s Social Media PDA Will Make You Go Aww

The woman who makes my life 'Complete' in every way. The most fulfilling moment of my life is when I took you to be my wife @ikavitakaushik ! Nothing can be more perfect my love #KK #shivparvati #love #kavron #shaadi #triyuginarayan #himalayas #kedarnath Thank you for all the love ❤️

A post shared by Ronnit Biswas (@ronnit0507) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:33am PST