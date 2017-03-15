This Newlywed TV Couple’s Social Media PDA Will Make You Go Aww

TV actress Kavita Kaushik recently tied the knot with her beau and best friend Ronnit Biswas in Kedarnath. Both of them are followers of Lord Shiva and therefore, they chose the holy destination for their wedding. And now, the two are enjoying every bit of their newly-married life together. Each of their Instagram profiles are flooded with cute romantic photos of them. Here’s a compilation of their most adorable pictures.
Shivratri !! To bring the bride to Kailash ! Let the baraatis be soaked in happiness and love walking through the journey of life singing n dancing together , clasping tight to kindness n togetherness holding hands with all living kind , may we humans realise soon that we have the power to choose good from the bad so we create the sweet nectar of life and replace shiva's vish with sheer Amrit ! Harr Harr Mahadev !
In the most divine n spectacular places too Ur arms is where I want to be ❤ hey husband you gave meaning to my life , you put soul into my being . @ronnit0507 ur my man in this life and any other if I were to live again 🙏🏼 #husband #wife #shaadi #partners #companions #shiv #parvati #trijuginarayan #allinone #bestfriend
Don’t they look so much in love? Aww.