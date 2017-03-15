This Newlywed TV Couple’s Social Media PDA Will Make You Go Aww

Swagata Dam Mar . 15 . 2017

TV actress Kavita Kaushik recently tied the knot with her beau and best friend Ronnit Biswas in Kedarnath. Both of them are followers of Lord Shiva and therefore, they chose the holy destination for their wedding. And now, the two are enjoying every bit of their newly-married life together. Each of their Instagram profiles are flooded with cute romantic photos of them. Here’s a compilation of their most adorable pictures.

❤🙏🏼

My shiv my life ❤

Dhoti love ❤️

Don’t they look so much in love? Aww.

Kavita Kaushik
