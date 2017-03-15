Shaheen Bhatt’s Birthday Wish For Sister Alia Bhatt Is Too Sweet!

"Of two sisters one is always the watcher, one the dancer." – Louise Glück There are no prizes for guessing who is who in the above equation. @aliaabhatt, watching you dance (ugh, this is what happens when you write yourself into corners with quotes) your way through life has been one of my greatest joys. You surprise me everyday and I'm so proud of the kind, loving and generous person you have grown into. You are my best friend and I love you more than you will ever know. Happy Birthday, Bob.

