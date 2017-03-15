Shaheen Bhatt’s Birthday Wish For Sister Alia Bhatt Is Too Sweet!

Swagata Dam Mar . 15 . 2017

Bollywood’s li’l Miss Sunshine Alia Bhatt turns 24 today. And on the occasion of her birthday, her sister Shaheen Bhaat shared an adorable #sisterselfie along with the cutest caption. The duo recently moved out of their parents’ house and now stay together in a brand new swanky apartment. Check this out.

Isn’t this so sweet? Happy birthday, Alia!

