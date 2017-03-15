Spoiler Alert: Here’s What Is Going To Happen In Ishqbaaz Next!

Ishqbaaz

Ishqbaaz is currently seeing numerous twists & turns – and looks like the makers don’t plan to stop anytime soon! The show is all set to witness two major twists in the coming days and it would be interesting to see the Oberoi family deal with it.

First up, Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) will reportedly learn that he is an illegitimate child, born to Kamini (Amrapali Gupta) and not Pinky. It will come across as a huge shock for Shivaay, who puts his family name above all, and wears it with utmost pride. He will decide to leave the house, and Anika will follow suit. His exit from the house will deteriorate the relationship between the 3 brothers.

Next, Priyanka will find out she is not pregnant, and it was all a ploy by Ranveer, who gave her a medicine to induce symptoms of pregnancy. She agreed to marry the evil Ranveer only because he led her to think she was pregnant with his child.

Phew! Lot’s happening here. Stay tuned for more updates.