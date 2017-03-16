Here’s How Shah Rukh Khan Handled The Situation When His Car Ran Over A Photographer’s Foot

Swagata Dam Mar . 16 . 2017
Shah Rukh Khan

Last night, several who’s who of Bollywood attended Alia Bhatt‘s birthday bash. Her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan also made his presence felt at the do. But an unfortunate accident left him slightly disturbed. The superstar’s car mistakenly ran over a photographer’s leg. It seems the shutterbug is relatively new in the industry and got super excited while clicking the actor, so much so that he didn’t realise how close he was to the speeding car. Though SRK was rather shocked when the mishap occurred, he promptly made the arrangements for the photog to be taken to the hospital. Reportedly, SRK even made sure that he gets treated by his personal doctor at Nanavati hospital.

6
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Mar . 14 . 2017Photo: When Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan ‘Netflixed And Chilled’
Mar . 9 . 2017Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s ‘Making Of’ Video Will Get You All Nostalgic
Mar . 8 . 2017Shah Rukh Khan Wished Us Happy Women’s Day With This Photo Of AbRam
Mar . 7 . 2017Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan Are Coming Together For This Project
Mar . 7 . 2017Here’s What Shah Rukh Khan Said About Karan Johar & His Twins
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web