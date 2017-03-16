Here’s How Shah Rukh Khan Handled The Situation When His Car Ran Over A Photographer’s Foot

Shah Rukh Khan

Last night, several who’s who of Bollywood attended Alia Bhatt‘s birthday bash. Her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan also made his presence felt at the do. But an unfortunate accident left him slightly disturbed. The superstar’s car mistakenly ran over a photographer’s leg. It seems the shutterbug is relatively new in the industry and got super excited while clicking the actor, so much so that he didn’t realise how close he was to the speeding car. Though SRK was rather shocked when the mishap occurred, he promptly made the arrangements for the photog to be taken to the hospital. Reportedly, SRK even made sure that he gets treated by his personal doctor at Nanavati hospital.