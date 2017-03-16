Jacqueline Fernandez Can Totally Repeat This Look For Her Wedding

Jacqueline Fernandez at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 17

Before you jump to conclusions—No, Jacqueline Fernandez isn’t getting married. But if she were THIS would be the dress! For the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards last night, stylist Tanya Ghavri had her dolled up in the chicest and flouncy white dress from Hasan Hejazi.

Jacqueline Fernandez at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 17

The silk gown had beautiful, simple yet statement-worthy detailing that’s fit for just any modern-day bride. To stand out further, makeup artist Vardan Nayak gave her bold and bright red lip.

What do you think about her look?