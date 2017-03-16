Karisma Kapoor’s Ex Husband Sanjay Kapur Is Tying The Knot For The Third Time

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 16 . 2017
Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor parted ways with her estranged husband, Sanjay Kapur last year after going through a rather messy divorce. The couple has two kids, Samaira and Kiaan from their marriage that lasted 13 years.

Both Karisma and Sanjay have moved on in their respective lives. While the former has found love in alleged boyfriend, Sandeep Toshniwal, rumours are rife that Sanjay is all set to marry Priya Sachdev this year in April. The couple will reportedly tie the knot in New York, but the family is keeping tight lipped about it. This will be Sanjay’s third and Priya’s second marriage (she was previously married to hotelier Vikram Chatwal).

Although there is no official confirmation about the same, reports suggest that close friends and family of the couple have started prepping for the wedding.

Karisma Kapoor Sanjay Kapur
