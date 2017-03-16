Photos: Malaika Arora’s Weekend Getaway At The Spa

Swagata Dam Mar . 16 . 2017

The long weekend of Holi saw an array of celebrations by celebrities who partook in the festivities with family and friends. However, actress chose to take the opportunity of the long weekend to indulge in a 3-day long stay at a pristine and luxurious wellness getaway, Atmantan Wellness Resort. Here are some pictures:

Channeling my inner ballerina 💃#wellness #detox #spa

Perfect skies,perfect weather,my kinda perfect getaway @atmantan #wellness#spa#detox#nofilter

Early morning yoga out in the open.feel refreshed mind,body n soul 🙏 @atmantan #wellness#spa #detox

Jump so high n reach for the stars,don't let the sky limit u…..#achieve #behappy 📸credit my very talented #bff @preetasukhtankar

Skip skip skip to u my darling 💃💃clean air makes me all delirious @atmantan #perfectgetaway#spa#wellness #detox

Wishing to attain ultimate relaxation, she indulged  in various fitness classes. She also treated herself to the Hot Stone massage and Atmantan Signature massage along with some rejuvenating facial therapies.  The gorgeous diva also cherished the private yoga sessions held by the yoga expert of the resort. Talking about her experience at the spa, Malaika shared:

“I can’t get over the hospitality and comfort with which everybody took care of. They made me really comfortable and I felt totally at home. The yoga sessions were fantastic and the food was one of the highlights as it is a beautiful amalgamation of taste with health. I would happily say that I’d come back here with my entire family and I look forward to doing that very soon.” 

#WeekendGoals

Malaika Arora
