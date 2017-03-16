Shahid Kapoor Comes Out In Support Of Mira Rajput’s “Feminism” Comments

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

Last week, Mira Rajput openly spoke about bringing up her little daughter, Misha Kapoor, but unfortunately ended up disappointing women – feminists or otherwise – all over the country. There was a huge discourse over Mira’s comments as she said her daughter was not a puppy, and she would like to allot her time to see her grow up, instead of rushing off to work.

Social media was outraged as Mira comes from a place of privilege and can afford being a stay-at-home mom, unlike many other women who are bread winners of the family. Long story short, Mira’s comments did not go down well with a majority.

Recently, when Shahid Kapoor was asked for his take on Mira’s comments, he defended her and told Indian Express:

Mira started the conversation by saying that these are her personal comments. I don’t think she made a direct comment on anybody or any category of women. I think she was saying from a very personal standpoint. Mira is speaking for a section of women who really aren’t being represented. There are times when those women feel like they shouldn’t be celebrated and by that I mean women who might not be doing a job, who ight choose to stay at home, have a baby and take care of that baby and consider that something important enough to do at a certain stage in your life.

He further addressed the social media outrage that followed:

I understand people have a strong point of view and they can get hurt about things but I think we are in a time where everybody is getting hurt about everything. I, honestly, don’t think it makes sense to keep everybody happy. We are also in a time where if anybody, who is important or is being given importance, says something, a lot of people want to gain importance by saying something against them.

And showed full support towards his wifey by saying:

I am very proud of what she said. She did a great job. I think this is what it means to be a celebrity. Now, she will have to get used to a little bit of criticism. She is a strong girl, she takes it with a pinch of salt. I think, she will be good.

Your thoughts?