This Actress’ Sex Tape Is Being Sold To Porn Companies

Mischa Barton has had a rocky start to the year. Unfortunately for her, the year began with her being hospitalised on her birthday after her drinks were spiked at a bar. Just last month, she was filmed in her backyard, hanging over the fence, threatening to kill herself. She also crashed a self driven truck into a West Hollywood building later that same month.

Sadly, it’s not getting any easier for the actress. She is now caught in a nasty sex tape controversy. According to reports, someone has been selling sex tapes of hers to porn companies as an act of revenge. Mischa’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, issued a statement supporting her client.

I am very proud to represent actress Mischa Barton, who is courageously standing up for her rights. It has been reported that naked or sexually explicit images of Ms. Barton are being ‘shopped around’. Ms. Barton does not consent to any disclosure of any such images. She believes that she was recorded without her consent by someone she was seeing at the time.

She further added,

There’s a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography. Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it. I have a message for anyone who attempts to traffic in these photos or videos of Ms. Barton: we will find you, and we will come after you. We will fully prosecute you under every available criminal and civil law. You proceed at your peril.

Mischa Barton and me at our press conference today. Every woman has a right to choose which images of her own body will be made public. pic.twitter.com/pIoxqfM1MJ — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) March 15, 2017

So proud of my client @MischaBarton who courageously stood up for herself today. https://t.co/qPbTXpve9c — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) March 15, 2017

This is shocking! More power to you Mischa, for bravely standing up against this.