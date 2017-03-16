Vaani Kapoor Makes One Hell Of A Sexy Vixen

Vaani Kapoor at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 17

The red carpet at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards had a bevy of stunning women… However, Vaani Kapoor in this all black number has to be one of our favourites! Styled by Mohit Rai, Vaani wore a Alexis Mabille off-shoulder, tuxedo-like dress and looked hella’ fab!

Keeping thing simple and sexy, Ms Kapoor’s makeup was kept dark yet dewy. Mickey Contractor gave her a subtle smokey eye, bold brows and flushed dewy skin—which was complemented with a hint of blush on the apples of the cheek.

What are your thoughts about Vaani’s look?