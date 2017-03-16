Vaani Kapoor Makes One Hell Of A Sexy Vixen

Natasha Patel Mar . 16 . 2017
Vaani Kapoor at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 17

The red carpet at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards had a bevy of stunning women… However, Vaani Kapoor in this all black number has to be one of our favourites! Styled by Mohit Rai, Vaani wore a Alexis Mabille off-shoulder, tuxedo-like dress and looked hella’ fab!

Vaani Kapoor at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 17

Keeping thing simple and sexy, Ms Kapoor’s makeup was kept dark yet dewy. Mickey Contractor gave her a subtle smokey eye, bold brows and flushed dewy skin—which was complemented with a hint of blush on the apples of the cheek.

What are your thoughts about Vaani’s look?

12
TAGS
Alexis Mabille celebrity beauty celebrity fashion celebrity style Mickey Contractor Mohit Rai Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards Vaani Kapoor
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Alexis Mabille
Oct . 11 . 2016Vaani Kapoor Mastered Parisian Style With This Outfit
Dec . 23 . 2015Here’s What All The Celebrities Wore To The Guild Awards Last Night
May . 23 . 2015Mallika Sherawat’s Cannes 2015 Outfits Are NOT What You Expected!
celebrity beauty
Mar . 16 . 2017Jacqueline Fernandez Can Totally Repeat This Look For Her Wedding
Mar . 14 . 2017You’ll Be Wearing Priyanka Chopra’s Hairstyle Multiple Times Before The Week Is Over
Mar . 7 . 2017This British-Indian Supermodel Is The New Face Of L’Oréal Paris UK
Mar . 6 . 2017Anushka Sharma’s Beauty Look Gives Her Designer Outfit Competition
Mar . 6 . 2017The Coolest Beauty Looks At iHeartRadio Music Awards
celebrity fashion
Mar . 16 . 2017Jacqueline Fernandez Can Totally Repeat This Look For Her Wedding
Mar . 15 . 2017Anushka Sharma Mixes Sporty With A Little Bit Of Chic
Mar . 15 . 2017Bipasha Basu In All White Is All That You Need To See Today
Mar . 15 . 2017Shilpa Shetty Styled Her Off-Shoulder In The Most Unique Way
Mar . 14 . 2017You’ll Be Wearing Priyanka Chopra’s Hairstyle Multiple Times Before The Week Is Over
Mohit Rai
Mar . 2 . 2017Sonakshi Sinha Shows Skin In The Chicest Way Ever
Mar . 2 . 2017Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Post Pregnancy Curves
Feb . 20 . 2017Kareena Kapoor Khan Aces The Art Of Layering
Jan . 27 . 2017Sonakshi Sinha Is All About The Black And White Swag
Nov . 11 . 2016Sonakshi Sinha is Double Trouble In These Outfits
Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards
Mar . 16 . 2017Jacqueline Fernandez Can Totally Repeat This Look For Her Wedding
Feb . 14 . 2015Saqib Saleem’s Style Never Takes A Day Off!
Feb . 13 . 2015Sonam Kapoor Talks Beauty, Happiness, & What She Would Be If She Wasn’t An Actor!
Feb . 12 . 2015Here Are Pictures Of Huma Qureshi Looking Like Absolute Royalty
Vaani Kapoor
Feb . 10 . 2017Photo: Vaani Kapoor Looks Fitter Than Ever In Her New Gym Selfie
Jan . 27 . 2017Proof That Vaani Kapoor’s Brow Game Is Snatched
Jan . 21 . 2017Vaani Kapoor Looks Unbelievably Hot In This New Photo
Dec . 13 . 2016Pahlaj Nihalani’s Reasons For Keeping The Kisses & Ranveer Singh’s Butt Shot In Befikre Is Kind Of AMAZING!
Dec . 8 . 2016Vaani Kapoor’s Befikre Fashion Breakdown
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web