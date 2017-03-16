Vaani Kapoor Stopped Some Hearts From Beating At AIFW

Vaani Kapoor for Rina Dhaka at AIFW AW17

Day two of Amazon India Fashion AW17 was nothing but a fun ride into the world of fashion and trending looks. Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor joins the wagon for Rina Dhaka‘s show at the fashion week.

The actress donned an all-black velvet outfit with just the sexiest cut-outs accentuating her body.

The cold-shoulder, ruffle detailing and the choker style made this number a super on-trend piece.

We have no doubts that Vaani slayed as the showstopper!

Checkout the rest of the pieces from the show below.

Which outfit is your favourite?