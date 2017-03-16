This Ye Hai Mohabbatein Actress Starred In A Film Alongside Shahid Kapoor

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 16 . 2017

Aditi Bhatia‘s claim to fame may have been her character, Ruhi Bhalla in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, but did you know that the 17-year old has previously acted in a few Bollywood films as well? Back in 2010, she was a child actor in Shahid Kapoor Genelia D’Souza starrer, Chance Pe Dance.

Looks like Aditi was in mood for a throwback, as she took to Instagram to post a clip of her part in the movie. She was only 10 when the movie released, and looks so goddamn cute.

Check out the video here:

She was also a part of other films such as Vivaah, Shootout At Lokhandwala, and The Train. Did you know this? Tell me in the comments below!

