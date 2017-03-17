After Her Sister, This Supermodel’s House Was Robbed

Just a couple of months ago, Kim Kardashian was held at gun point in Paris and robbed of jewellery worth $10 million in Paris. In a shocking turn of events, her younger sister, Kendall Jenner’s LA home too was robbed. According to a report in TMZ, Jenner stepped out at 8pm and got back at 1am. When she stepped back in, she noticed some of her jewellery to be missing.

A police complaint has been filed and they’re currently the matter. According to sources, there was no sign of a forced entry and they haven’t zeroed in on any suspects as yet.

This is rather unfortunate. We hope they’re able to resolve the matter soon.

