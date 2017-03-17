Alia Bhatt Shut It Down For Namrata Joshipura At AIFW

Alia Bhatt for Namrata Joshipura at AIFW AW17

We don’t see Alia Bhatt walking the runway often but when we do, it’s for one hella’ designer. This time at Amazon India Fashion Week AW17 we spotted her slaying the scene at Namrata Joshipura‘s show. 

She walked down the runway in a deep emerald jumpsuit with truck loads of shine and fringe. With a sexy, high front-cuts on the bottom and a one-sided shoulder strap, Alia did full justice to the statement piece from Namrata’s collection.

Alia Bhatt for Namrata Joshipura at AIFW AW17

Take a look at all the stunning pieces from the show below and pick your favourite now!

Namrata Joshipura at AIFW AW17

We’re loving it all!

