Are Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Shifting To A New House?

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

One of the most talked about B-town couples, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput stay in a swanky sea-facing apartment in Juhu. But it seems the duo is contemplating on shifting their base to a new home. Reportedly, the actor feels that the house has been jinxed for him as both Shaandaar and Rangoon (the films that released after he shifted here) failed to weave magic at the box-office. Moreover, his upcoming film, Padmavati has also been a part of several controversies already. Apparently, Sasha has already started looking for properties and is keen on moving to Bandra.