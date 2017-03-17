Get All The Inspiration You Need From Day 2 Of AIFW

If you’re done stalking day 1 at Amazon Fashion Week AW’17, be rest assured day 2 was even better! This time there were designers who showcased plenty of looks and outfit inspiration for early days of fall.

Look at all the quirky, timeless and high-fashion looks from day 2 at AIFW in Delhi:

Classic Hues at Samant Chauhan

Samant Chauhan at AIFW AW17

Samant Chauhan at AIFW AW17

Samant Chauhan at AIFW AW17

Samant Chauhan at AIFW AW17

Samant Chauhan at AIFW AW17

Sporty Luxe at Huemn

Huemn at AIFW AW17

Huemn at AIFW AW17

Huemn at AIFW AW17

Huemn AIFWSS17

Huemn AIFWSS17

Print Overload at Anupamaa by Anupama Dayal

Anupama Dayal at AIFW AW17

Anupama Dayal at AIFW AW17

Anupama Dayal at AIFW AW17

Anupama Dayal at AIFW AW17

Anupama Dayal at AIFW AW17

Bold Prints, Ruffles and Frills at Hemant & Nandita

Hemant and Nandita at AIFW AW17

Hemant and Nandita at AIFW AW17

Hemant and Nandita at AIFW AW17

Hemant and Nandita at AIFW AW17

Hemant and Nandita at AIFW AW17

Sophisticated Glam and Dark Florals at Patine

Patine at AIFW AW17

Patine at AIFW AW17

Patine at AIFW AW17

Patine at AIFW AW17

Patine at AIFW AW17

Grungy Glam at Vineet Bahl

Vineet Bahl at AIFW AW17

Vineet Bahl at AIFW AW17

Vineet Bahl at AIFW AW17

Vineet Bahl at AIFW AW17

Vineet Bahl at AIFW AW17

Optical Illusion at Pankaj & Nidhi

Pankaj and Nidhi at AIFW AW17

Pankaj and Nidhi at AIFW AW17

Pankaj and Nidhi at AIFW AW17

Pankaj and Nidhi at AIFW AW17

Pankaj and Nidhi at AIFW AW17

Vaani Kapoor for Rina Dhaka

Vaani Kapoor for Rina Dhaka at AIFW AW17

Rina Dhaka at AIFW AW17

Rina Dhaka at AIFW AW17

Rina Dhaka at AIFW AW17

Rina Dhaka at AIFW AW17

Rina Dhaka at AIFW AW17

 Péro by Aneeth Arora

Pero at AIFW AW17

Pero at AIFW AW17

Pero at AIFW AW17

Pero at AIFW AW17

Pero at AIFW AW17

Now that we’ve updated you complety with day 2, stay tuned for day 3.

