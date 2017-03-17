Get All The Inspiration You Need From Day 2 Of AIFW

Vaani Kapoor for Rina Dhaka at AIFW AW17
If you’re done stalking day 1 at Amazon Fashion Week AW’17, be rest assured day 2 was even better! This time there were designers who showcased plenty of looks and outfit inspiration for early days of fall.
Look at all the quirky, timeless and high-fashion looks from day 2 at AIFW in Delhi:
Classic Hues at Samant Chauhan
Sporty Luxe at Huemn
Print Overload at Anupamaa by Anupama Dayal
Bold Prints, Ruffles and Frills at Hemant & Nandita
Sophisticated Glam and Dark Florals at Patine
Grungy Glam at Vineet Bahl
Optical Illusion at Pankaj & Nidhi
Vaani Kapoor for Rina Dhaka
Péro by Aneeth Arora
Now that we’ve updated you complety with day 2, stay tuned for day 3.