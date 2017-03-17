Get All The Inspiration You Need From Day 2 Of AIFW

Vaani Kapoor for Rina Dhaka at AIFW AW17

If you’re done stalking day 1 at Amazon Fashion Week AW’17, be rest assured day 2 was even better! This time there were designers who showcased plenty of looks and outfit inspiration for early days of fall.

Look at all the quirky, timeless and high-fashion looks from day 2 at AIFW in Delhi:

Classic Hues at Samant Chauhan

Samant Chauhan at AIFW AW17







Sporty Luxe at Huemn

Huemn at AIFW AW17







Print Overload at Anupamaa by Anupama Dayal

Anupama Dayal at AIFW AW17







Bold Prints, Ruffles and Frills at Hemant & Nandita

Hemant and Nandita at AIFW AW17







Sophisticated Glam and Dark Florals at Patine

Patine at AIFW AW17







Grungy Glam at Vineet Bahl

Vineet Bahl at AIFW AW17







Optical Illusion at Pankaj & Nidhi

Pankaj and Nidhi at AIFW AW17







Vaani Kapoor for Rina Dhaka

Vaani Kapoor for Rina Dhaka at AIFW AW17







Péro by Aneeth Arora

Pero at AIFW AW17







Now that we’ve updated you complety with day 2, stay tuned for day 3.