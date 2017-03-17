How To Deal With Acne Marks

Source: Pinterest

Salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, tea tree oil – when it comes to acne, we know all the answers. But what about the dark marks and scars they leave behind? Although our skin renews itself over time, these spots take a while to fade away completely. Luckily though, the beauty industry has come up with a few products to speed up the process. Read on to see a few!

1. Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution

Packed with the brightening effect of Vitamin C, this product is a must have. Regular use will leave you with clearer and more even toned complexion.

2. Kate Somerville D-Scar Scar Diminishing Serum

Persistent zits can lead to raised, inflamed scars. Swipe this rollerball across the affected areas to flatten scars and improve your skin’s texture.

3. Avène TriAcnéal NIGHT Smoothing Lotion

We’ve all heard about the miracles of retinol. Apply this lotion every night so that you can wake up with fewer breakouts and smoother skin.

4. Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum

The best way to regenerate your skin is by speeding up its exfoliation process. This glycolic acid serum resurfaces skin to reveal a more radiant complexion.

5. Stacked Collagen Boosting Micro-Roller

Take a cue from the celebs and start dermarolling your face. From firmer skin to lesser discolourations, this tool is responsible for it all.

Do you have any more tricks on how to fight these marks?