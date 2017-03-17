This Superstar Actresses’ Private Photos Have Been Leaked

Emma Watson at the Madrid premiere of ‘Noah’ | www.pinterest.com

Emma Watson, is one of the most talented actresses we have today. She’s smart, speaks her mind, and is a flag bearer for feminism in today’s day and age. The actress has been busy promoting her upcoming film Beauty and the Beast, but unfortunately for her, this isn’t going to be such a happy time.

Reportedly, her private photographs from a clothes fitting she did many years ago with a stylist have been stolen and are being circulated online. Emma has previously received multiple threats for the same too. Her publicist confirmed to the Telegraph UK,

Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further.

This comes just days after OC actress Mischa Barton’s private videos being sold to porn companies as an act of revenge. It’s a scary, scary world we live in.