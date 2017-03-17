This Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Opens Up On Her Recent Divorce

Veena Malik’s photo shoot

Ex Bigg Boss contestant, Veena Malik, was a hot favourite on the show, and people loved her chemistry with Ashmit Patel. Post the show, she surprised her fans by tying the knot with Asad Bashir Khan Khattak. Three years later, her fans are in for another shock, as she recently announced her divorce from him. The two have two children, Abram and Amal.

In a conversation with Pakistan’s BOL News, she opened up on her divorce.

Watch exclusive Interview with @iVeenaKhan on "Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga with Aamir Liaquat " tonight at 10:30 PM@AamirLiaquat#BOLNews pic.twitter.com/T8Pntc8aup — BOL NEWS (@BOLNewsOfficial) March 13, 2017

Reportedly, Khattak failed to show up at the court for their divorce hearing, because of which, the court went ahead and granted Malik her divorce.