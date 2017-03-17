This Popular Reel-Life Couple Is Coming Back Together In A Web Series

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 17 . 2017
Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar

The famous duo, Ram Kapoor & Sakshi Tanwar, from Ekta Kapoor‘s popular show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai is making a comeback – this time in a web series. Ram and Sakshi instantly became popular due to their warm and relatable chemistry in the show, and therefore the makers planned to cast them opposite each other again.

The show, Kar Le Tu Bhi Mohabbat, is the first one to be launched by Ekta’s Balaji ALT productions, and they are producing several shows meant only for the digital space. Ram plays a superstar in the series, who visits a counsellor (played by Sakshi) to sort out his problems. He is in a dysfunctional relationship with his wife and eventually gets attracted to the counsellor even though they have different personalities. The series is reportedly filled with double meaning jokes and deals with various adult issues as well.

Check out the first look here:

Are you excited to see them together again? Tell us in the comments below!

