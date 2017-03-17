This Reality Star Just Wore A $2000 Pair Of Track Pants

Natasha Patel Mar . 17 . 2017

Kourtney Kardashian is one HOT momma! If you need more proof you should really follow her fitness workouts on Snapchat. But other than her hot bod, this mom-of-three has a killer sense of style too! Flaunting her fantastic figure, she wore a fitted white bodysuit and paired it with designer pants that probably amount to my whole life savings!

Wearing a pair of blue, red and white silk, buttoned down Gucci jogger pants, the oldest Kardashian turned a lot of heads—like a lot. I mean, she’s practically wearing my house!

She accessorised with a pair of retro-styled shades, a white leather Birkin and transparent heels which may or may not be Season 2 Yeezys.

What do you think of this expensive choice of clothing?

