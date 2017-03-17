This Reality Star Just Wore A $2000 Pair Of Track Pants

Kourtney Kardashian is one HOT momma! If you need more proof you should really follow her fitness workouts on Snapchat. But other than her hot bod, this mom-of-three has a killer sense of style too! Flaunting her fantastic figure, she wore a fitted white bodysuit and paired it with designer pants that probably amount to my whole life savings!

Wearing a pair of blue, red and white silk, buttoned down Gucci jogger pants, the oldest Kardashian turned a lot of heads—like a lot. I mean, she’s practically wearing my house!

#KourtneyKardashian out and about yesterday. That #milf life Posted by @theoriginaldatvegasgyrl A post shared by D.A.T Vegasgirls (@datvegasgirlsplus1) on Mar 16, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

She accessorised with a pair of retro-styled shades, a white leather Birkin and transparent heels which may or may not be Season 2 Yeezys.

What do you think of this expensive choice of clothing?