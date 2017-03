A post shared by @mahi7781 on Sep 25, 2016 at 10:31pm PDT

Dhoni is one of my most favourite cricketers on this planet. Yup, I had to just put that out there. The skipper, apart from being a fabulous on the field, is a very hands-on dad too. He often posts the cutest photos of him and his little daughter Ziva, and they always manage to make us go ‘Awwwww’! He shared the cutest video of Ziva learning about the IPL and it’s too cute for words. Watch it for yourself.

Ziva learning about IPL teams.6 to start off A post shared by @mahi7781 on Mar 16, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

Adorable!