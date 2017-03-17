This TV Couple’s Honeymoon Photos Are Super Hot!

Swagata Dam Mar . 17 . 2017

TV actress Naveena Bole recently tied the knot with her beau Karran Jeet. And currenrly, the newlyweds have just returned after honeymooning in Phuket. Here are some photos from their romantic getaway.

Don't wanna wake up from this dream. . ❤️. @jkarran

#nofilter #notouchups #purebliss #marriedtothemanofmydreams #happyus #touchwood #omsairam ❤️ @jkarran

The most perfect romantic meal for two!!❤️ @jkarran

Sleeping Beauty 👸n Shopping Beast 👹

Here’s to good times!

