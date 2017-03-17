TVF Just Released This New Statement Regarding Arunabh Kumar’s Molestation Controversy









Arunabh Kumar

Arunabh Kumar, CEO of The Viral Fever has been under the radar ever since a woman, under the pseudonym, Indian Fowler, , CEO of The Viral Fever has been under the radar ever since a woman, under the pseudonym, Indian Fowler, accused him of sexual harassment through her post on Medium . The woman, who claims to be an ex employee of the company, alleged that Arunabh molested and harassed her for months. This post caught the attention of many and several other women came forward and shared similar experiences on social media. TVF commented this on the said post:

This is an official response from TVF on the anonymous article published on Medium by the Indian Fowler. The article is completely ludicrous and defamatory against TVF and its team.



All the allegations made against TVF and its team in the article are categorically false, baseless and unverified. We take a lot of pride in our team and in making TVF a safe workplace that is equally comfortable for women and men.



We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice for making such false allegations.



It is our humble request that you do not to share an unsubstantiated, unverified and anonymous article such as this. We would like to thank all our fans and friends for their continued support. And now, the team has released another fresh statement: Thank you for reaching out to us.

It’s been a tough couple of days for us at TVF, as you would know. We needed to first and foremost take care of our internal team that has been most impacted by the recent events.

Yes, there have been allegations of misbehavior against our Founder, from several women. When the first blog appeared on March 12th, it shocked all of us including our extended set of associates. The allegations were severe. We were confused and taken aback.

The blog alleged that he/she was an employee of the organization and even indicated specific content production they were a part of. We immediately began checking the facts internally.

We did send out an instant response, which may have been a bit too quick and emotional. We recognize that we should have handled that response better. However, it is a fact that we have found no records of any such person on our payroll, in that given time period, as described in the blog.

Even as we were dealing with the first episode, several other allegations surfaced soon thereafter. Please know that we are sincerely looking into each one of them. We are committed to getting to the bottom of these allegations. Many of you have asked so we would like to confirm that yes, we have an ICC Committee set up in each location.

We as a team of 240 strong professionals are determined to work hard in winning your love back. We will do everything in our capacity to learn and get better, get bigger. Give us that chance.

The Corporate Communication Team