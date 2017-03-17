“We Need To Stop” – Alia Bhatt On The Ongoing Nepotism Debate In Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

The nepotism debate had a snowball effect in Bollywood. It’s gaining attention each passing day, ever since Kangana Ranaut accused Karan Johar of being a flag-bearer of this practice. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma gave their opinion on the issue, and the debate still continues.

Recently, in an interview with IANS, she was again asked to comment on the issue and she said:

We are talking too much about it. We need to stop!

In the initial stages of her career, Alia was often accused of getting an easy entry in showbiz due to her famous father, Mahesh Bhatt. But that was about it! She may have gained entry due to her filmy background, but eventually – and successfully – carved her own path with her brilliant acting chops.