We’re Going Bananas Over Kendall Jenner’s Recent OOTD

Can I take a moment to truly appreciate how; amazing Kendall Jenner looks in all yellow, how her hoops are bigger than my face and how she repeats items from her closet like a boss! Proving that any colour really does look good on her, she also reminds us all that summer is here and she’s got on the coolest—and comfiest pair of pants!

While I’m not sure of the statement trousers, here’s a classy repeat of her Gucci cami lace top that was spotted on her a couple of months ago…

Kendall Jenner (Source: Instagram)

From her cami top to her Kendall + Kylie trousers to her Chanel clutch and fluffy furry flat sandals—Kendall kept in tone with the yellow theme and I’m quite impressed!

Who wants to take a chance and try this trend for themselves? I know I do!