After keeping mum for many years, Kapil Sharma has now announced that he’s in love with Ginni Chatrath. Ginni and Kapil apparently know each other from college, where they met during various festivals. There’s not too much known about Ginni, but have a look at some of the photos she’s posted on Instagram over the years:

#snapchatfilter #loveit❤️ #transforming #disciplineiskey 🤗👼 A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on Dec 15, 2016 at 11:41am PST

#instapic #instalove #lovelifethewayitis #feelblessed 🤗😄😆 A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on Oct 9, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

#familyholiday #hills #farmhouse #enjoyedtothecore 🤗😍😊🌳🌫🌄⛆ A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on Aug 16, 2016 at 12:36pm PDT

#sefieobsessed #selfielove 😊💁 A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on Jul 28, 2016 at 10:06am PDT

#instapic #allgrey #lovemymakeup #smokeyeyes💕😊 A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on Jun 11, 2016 at 3:29pm PDT

#throwback#bangkok#fun #siamparagon 😊😊😊 A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on Jan 23, 2016 at 7:10am PST

Eid Mubarak ☺️😇 A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on Jul 18, 2015 at 7:36am PDT

💁🏼 A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on Sep 29, 2015 at 11:18am PDT

A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on Oct 19, 2015 at 6:56am PDT

A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on Nov 21, 2015 at 8:53am PST

Ginni has also shared several posts in support of Kapil:

Yiipppiieeeee😊🎉💃🎊 A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on Mar 1, 2016 at 2:36am PST

🎉🎁🎊🎂 A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on Apr 2, 2016 at 12:16pm PDT

💃🎉Kis Kisko Pyar Karu🎉💃 A post shared by Ginni Chatrath (@ginnichatrath) on Sep 23, 2015 at 11:10pm PDT