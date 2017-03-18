    • Absolutely Adorable: Check Out This Sweet Photo Of Kareena Kapoor Kissing Baby Taimur

    Rashmi Daryanani Mar . 18 . 2017

    I want to type really coherent things right now, but I’ve dissolved into a puddle of mush after seeing this adorable photo of Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan. Ugh, my heart!

    Check it out:

    Just look at that baby! *insert all the heart-eyed emojis here*

