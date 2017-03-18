Absolutely Adorable: Check Out This Sweet Photo Of Kareena Kapoor Kissing Baby Taimur

I want to type really coherent things right now, but I’ve dissolved into a puddle of mush after seeing this adorable photo of Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan. Ugh, my heart!
Check it out:
Taimur started smiling 😚 Good Morning beautiful people with this beautiful pic of #mommy #kareena & #son #taimur 😍😘 This is the beautiful thing you'll see today . . . . . . . . . . . .#saifeenaALG #saif #saifali #saifeena #saifalikhan #saifalikhanpataud #bebo #kareenabebo #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #taimuralikhan #taimuralikhanpataudi
Just look at that baby! *insert all the heart-eyed emojis here*