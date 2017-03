Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai‘s father, Krishnaraj Rai, who had been admitted in the hospital for weeks owing to his ill health, passed away earlier this afternoon. He had been suffering with a medical condition for a while now and was admitted to the hospital in January too for the same. Aishwarya’s spokesperson has confirmed the news.

Our deepest condolences to her family. May his soul R.I.P.