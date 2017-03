Sayani Gupta

We told you earlier that Sayani Gupta, who’s 31 years old, is playing a 14-year-old girl in Jagga Jasoos. Now, the first look of her from the sets of the film has been released, and it’s a pretty amazing transformation.

Check out her teen avatar:

Sayani Gupta

Sayani is starring as Ranbir Kapoor‘s friend in the movie, and had chopped off her hair for the role two years ago. She liked the look so much that she continues to sport the bob.