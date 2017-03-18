Nawazuddin Siddiqui Has Threatened To Sue This Popular Film Magazine

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui sent a legal notice to Filmfare. It seems the actor was rather disturbed after the popular Bollywood magazine published one of his photographs with an unknown woman and thereby portraying her as his wife. This caused a lot of turbulence in his personal life as many wondered if Nawaz has parted ways from his wife. According to the notice sent by him, the article had caused him a lot of mental torture, trauma and inconvenience. Here’s the notice.

Source: Twitter

The magazine has been asked to release an apology along with a rectified article within a week. But Filmfare is yet to respond to this notice.

