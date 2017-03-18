Photo: Karan Johar Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For His Mom

Karan Johar has always been a darling son to his mother Hiroo Johar. He has always talked about how close he is to his mother and that she is his sounding board. It’s so adorable to see the close bond they share. Yesterday was his mum’s birthday and KJo took to Twitter to wish her for it. PS – You can also spot his BFF Aditya Chopra in the picture. Yes, it’s that rare occasion.

Happy birthday to the love of my life!!! My mom!!! And don't miss Aditya Chopra's hand in the frame who refused to be photographed😂 pic.twitter.com/TQbeKH1HTr — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 17, 2017

Hahaha love it! Happy Birthday to his mommy. :)