Photo: Karan Johar Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For His Mom

Divya Rao Mar . 18 . 2017

Karan Johar has always been a darling son to his mother Hiroo Johar. He has always talked about how close he is to his mother and that she is his sounding board. It’s so adorable to see the close bond they share. Yesterday was his mum’s birthday and KJo took to Twitter to wish her for it. PS – You can also spot his BFF Aditya Chopra in the picture. Yes, it’s that rare occasion.

Hahaha love it! Happy Birthday to his mommy. :)

3
TAGS
Aditya Chopra Karan Johar
COMMENTS
