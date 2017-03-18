Photo: Rannvijay Singha’s Wife Prianka Has A Romantic Wish For His Birthday

Rannvijay Singha and his beautiful wife Prianka Singha welcomed an adorable little baby girl into this world a couple of weeks ago. The two named her Kainaat, and Rannvijay had the cutest explanation for it. It was the actor’s birthday recently, and Prianka took to Instagram to post this lovely message for him. Take a look.
Not only are you my love, my life, my best friend, my confidant, you are the most incredible human being I have ever come across who’s kind, humble and caring nature gives so many of us so much to learn from and look up to… and now you are an incredible father of the most proudest daughter, Kainaat.. And I know .. You already are..The center of her Universe 😘😍😉 Happiest Birthday Daddy ❤️❤️❤️ Here’s to gazing at many many many more sunsets with you! #soldierboy #pappi #babysingha #weloveyou
How sweet!