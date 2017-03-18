Photo: Rannvijay Singha’s Wife Prianka Has A Romantic Wish For His Birthday

Divya Rao Mar . 18 . 2017

Rannvijay Singha and his beautiful wife Prianka Singha welcomed an adorable little baby girl into this world a couple of weeks ago. The two named her Kainaat, and Rannvijay had the cutest explanation for it. It was the actor’s birthday recently, and Prianka took to Instagram to post this lovely message for him. Take a look.

How sweet!

Prianka Singha Rannvijay Singha
