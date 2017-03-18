Photos: This Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Just Introduced Her Fiance To The World

Divya Rao Mar . 18 . 2017

Happily engaged!

A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on

A couple of weeks ago, Sofia Hayat surprised us all by announcing her engagement. She took to Instagram to post a picture of her with a wedding ring and didn’t give out details of who the man was. She has now finally decided to introduce him to the world and has been putting up lots of pictures of the two. Take a look.

I cannot wait for our sacred union and blessings infront of all of our friends. We will be blessed in the Temple of Awakening.. our religion is Peace and Love, all religions are Peace and Love. Islam, and that encompasses the All..the all is humanity whom we love dearly. The children of Heaven and of our sovereignty of Love. As our Unconditional love grows in the womb of Mother Earth..she will be known to all those with open hearts and minds..those without judgement and fear. Fear exists no more..Mother has found her Son the Father of All. In the rising of Egypt..all will know the truth in their hearts as true as our love for each other. You found me once again after thousands of years..you are the true Sun..I give the power of my sacred womb to you in your reverence of the sacred divine feminine energies. As all of Man must revere the sacred female creative power as do you. She has risen. You are my protection..my breath for all of humanity. I love you. Infinitely yours across all dimensions. Gaia Mother Sofia #ayahuasca #dmt #awakening #conciousness #gaiamothersofia #egypt #Ramases

A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on

My beautiful baby face..I look at you with such love. I adore you x

A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on

We just got back from a major cupping session!!!! Feeling very sleepy now. Tension in the shoulders and back has gone..

A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on

A post shared by Sofia Hayat. (Gaia Mother) (@sofiahayat) on

There you have it!

3
