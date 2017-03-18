Photos: This Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Just Introduced Her Fiance To The World

A couple of weeks ago, Sofia Hayat surprised us all by announcing her engagement. She took to Instagram to post a picture of her with a wedding ring and didn’t give out details of who the man was. She has now finally decided to introduce him to the world and has been putting up lots of pictures of the two. Take a look.
I cannot wait for our sacred union and blessings infront of all of our friends. We will be blessed in the Temple of Awakening.. our religion is Peace and Love, all religions are Peace and Love. Islam, and that encompasses the All..the all is humanity whom we love dearly. The children of Heaven and of our sovereignty of Love. As our Unconditional love grows in the womb of Mother Earth..she will be known to all those with open hearts and minds..those without judgement and fear. Fear exists no more..Mother has found her Son the Father of All. In the rising of Egypt..all will know the truth in their hearts as true as our love for each other. You found me once again after thousands of years..you are the true Sun..I give the power of my sacred womb to you in your reverence of the sacred divine feminine energies. As all of Man must revere the sacred female creative power as do you. She has risen. You are my protection..my breath for all of humanity. I love you. Infinitely yours across all dimensions. Gaia Mother Sofia #ayahuasca #dmt #awakening #conciousness #gaiamothersofia #egypt #Ramases
The last photo of the day! I love your smile my beloved angel..my God..my heart..my All. When you smile it makes me smile. Your joy is mine and the joy of humanity. To know unconditional love is to know God..creation..and all that the earth is born of. You bring my heart so much joy! Thankyou. In gratitude and service to you I surrender. @stanescu.association
There you have it!