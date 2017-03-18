Sushant Singh Rajput Finally Opens Up On Being Single

Sushant Singh Rajput in Canali A/W’16 and O’Keeffe

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande had a rather public break up last year and everywhere they went, they were asked about it. Since then, Sushant has been linked with multiple actors, the most recent being Kriti Sanon. Rumours were rife that the two took a holiday together and have been spending lots of time together post the shooting of Raabta. TOI caught up with the actor and asked him about these rumours. Here’s what he said.

When you are successful, you get talked about a lot. If you fail, people will stop talking about you. I’m aware that people get attracted to your success, not you.

On being asked whether being single is lonely, he added.

Even when I was living with my family, I would feel lonely at times. I have experienced that the more you take yourself seriously, the lonelier you feel. When I was in school, I was allowed to play my video game from 4-5.30 pm and every day I would wait for those few hours. I’ve lived the last 10 years like that… Waiting for those few hours of my own time. Once I engage myself in work, nothing else bothers me.

