“Yes, I Am Dating” – Shaleen Bhanot Opens Up

Shaleen Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur, who were once of one Tellyville’s most loved couples, shocked the world with the announcement of their divorce. They had a rather ugly spat, much for the world to see, but have since then, managed to tame things between the two. Ahead of his upcoming show, Shaleen spoke to Pinkvilla about life post his divorce.

I am in a happy space right now. I meet my son, Jaydon, almost every day and that just keeps me so happy. I get to play with him, enjoy with him. So I am extremely elated. Diljit and I are on good terms and are great friends. They are my family irrespective of whatever happened and it’s my duty to keep them happy. During the wedding, I had promised Dalljiet that I will give her whatever she wants. And I have been following that. She wanted a marriage, I gave her that, she wanted to separate, I gave her that too. We don’t have any negativity or bitterness amongst us and both make sure that it never affects our son.

On asked if he’s dating again, here’s what he said.

Yes, I am dating. Before you think anything else, let me tell you, I am dating my son, I am in a strong relationship with him (laughs). I am getting to explore myself as a father and be with him.

