8 Things We Loved From The Finale Show Of AIFW

Tarun Tahiliana and Amit Aggarwal at AIFW AW17

We cannot believe that Amazon India Fashion Week AW17 is already over! But we’re happy that this fashion week got the fairy tale ending it deserved. Designer duo Tarun Tahiliani & Amit Aggarwal staged a massive show admits a background of a mystic forest that was beyond spectacular. Right before the show boss lady MissMalini caught up with them and here’s what went down.

MissMalini catches up with the finale duo of #AIFWAW17! Super excited for tonight Tarun Tahiliani and Amit Aggarwal #MMAtAIFW Fashion Design Council of India 由 MissMalini 发布于 2017年3月18日

And after the video came the show, which was all kinds of amazing! Here’s everything that marked on top of our list from such an acing collaboration.

1. Breathtaking Silhouettes

2. Clever Play Of Metallics

3. Unique Necklines

4. Earthy Prints

5. Sultry Satin Feels

6. Pockets In Lehengas

7. Divine Shine

8. Lovely Lace Detailing

What a show! We’re going to remember this spectacular finale for a long, long time. Tell us what you loved the most about the show from the highlights above.