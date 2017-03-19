That’s A Wrap— See Everything From Day 4 At AIFW

ILK | Rohit Kamra | Guapa at AIFW AW17

They say the best is always left for the end! Day 4 at Amazon Fashion Week AW’17 was the last day this season and you cannot miss a moment from this day. Exactly why you need to check out EVERYTHING that was showcased on the runway.

Scroll down to give every designer a moment they deserve!

Candy Colours and Stripes at Guapa

Guapa at AIFW AW17 Guapa at AIFW AW17 Guapa at AIFW AW17 Guapa at AIFW AW17 Guapa at AIFW AW17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

Unconventional Feminity at ILK

ILK at AIFW AW17 ILK at AIFW AW17 ILK at AIFW AW17 ILK at AIFW AW17 ILK at AIFW AW17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

Structure and Muted Tones at Munkee.See.Munkee.Do

Munkee See Munkee Doo at AIFW AW17 Munkee See Munkee Doo at AIFW AW17 Munkee See Munkee Doo at AIFW AW17 Munkee See Munkee Doo at AIFW AW17 Munkee See Munkee Doo at AIFW AW17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

Sharp Layering at Dhruv Vaish

Dhruv Vaish at AIFW AW17 Dhruv Vaish at AIFW AW17 Dhruv Vaish at AIFW AW17 Dhruv Vaish at AIFW AW17 Dhruv Vaish at AIFW AW17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

Upgraded Formals at Kommal And Ratul Sood

Kommal and Ratul Sood at AIFW AW17 Kommal and Ratul Sood at AIFW AW17 Kommal and Ratul Sood at AIFW AW17 Kommal and Ratul Sood at AIFW AW17 Kommal and Ratul Sood at AIFW AW17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

Sporty Luxe at Nought One By Abhishek

Nought One by Abhishek at AIFW AW17 Nought One by Abhishek at AIFW AW17 Nought One by Abhishek at AIFW AW17 Nought One by Abhishek at AIFW AW17 Nought One by Abhishek at AIFW AW17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

Black & White + Metallic Details at Pawan Sachdeva

Pawan Sachdeva at AIFW AW17 Pawan Sachdeva at AIFW AW17 Pawan Sachdeva at AIFW AW17 Pawan Sachdeva at AIFW AW17 Pawan Sachdeva at AIFW AW17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

Classics Reinvented at Rohit Kamra

Rohit Kamra at AIFW AW17 Rohit Kamra at AIFW AW17 Rohit Kamra at AIFW AW17 Rohit Kamra at AIFW AW17 Rohit Kamra at AIFW AW17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

Fur & Quirky Details at Sahil Aneja

Sahil Aneja at AIFW AW17 Sahil Aneja at AIFW AW17 Sahil Aneja at AIFW AW17 Sahil Aneja at AIFW AW17 Sahil Aneja at AIFW AW17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

Eclectic Indian Aesthetic at Tarun Tahiliani & Amit Agrawal’s Grand Finale Show

Tarun Tahiliana and Amit Aggarwal at AIFW AW17 Tarun Tahiliana and Amit Aggarwal at AIFW AW17 Tarun Tahiliana and Amit Aggarwal at AIFW AW17 Tarun Tahiliana and Amit Aggarwal at AIFW AW17 Tarun Tahiliana and Amit Aggarwal at AIFW AW17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

Stay tuned for next season of Amazon India Fashion Week!