That’s A Wrap— See Everything From Day 4 At AIFW

Sanaa Shah Mar . 19 . 2017
ILK | Rohit Kamra | Guapa at AIFW AW17

They say the best is always left for the end! Day 4 at Amazon Fashion Week AW’17 was the last day this season and you cannot miss a moment from this day. Exactly why you need to check out EVERYTHING that was showcased on the runway.

Scroll down to give every designer a moment they deserve!

Candy Colours and Stripes at Guapa

Guapa at AIFW AW17

Guapa at AIFW AW17

Guapa at AIFW AW17

Guapa at AIFW AW17

Guapa at AIFW AW17

Unconventional Feminity at ILK

ILK at AIFW AW17

ILK at AIFW AW17

ILK at AIFW AW17

ILK at AIFW AW17

ILK at AIFW AW17

Structure and Muted Tones at Munkee.See.Munkee.Do

Munkee See Munkee Doo at AIFW AW17

Munkee See Munkee Doo at AIFW AW17

Munkee See Munkee Doo at AIFW AW17

Munkee See Munkee Doo at AIFW AW17

Munkee See Munkee Doo at AIFW AW17

 Sharp Layering at Dhruv Vaish

Dhruv Vaish at AIFW AW17

Dhruv Vaish at AIFW AW17

Dhruv Vaish at AIFW AW17

Dhruv Vaish at AIFW AW17

Dhruv Vaish at AIFW AW17

Upgraded Formals at Kommal And Ratul Sood

Kommal and Ratul Sood at AIFW AW17

Kommal and Ratul Sood at AIFW AW17

Kommal and Ratul Sood at AIFW AW17

Kommal and Ratul Sood at AIFW AW17

Kommal and Ratul Sood at AIFW AW17

Sporty Luxe at Nought One By Abhishek

Nought One by Abhishek at AIFW AW17

Nought One by Abhishek at AIFW AW17

Nought One by Abhishek at AIFW AW17

Nought One by Abhishek at AIFW AW17

Nought One by Abhishek at AIFW AW17

Black & White + Metallic Details at Pawan Sachdeva

Pawan Sachdeva at AIFW AW17

Pawan Sachdeva at AIFW AW17

Pawan Sachdeva at AIFW AW17

Pawan Sachdeva at AIFW AW17

Pawan Sachdeva at AIFW AW17

Classics Reinvented at Rohit Kamra

Rohit Kamra at AIFW AW17

Rohit Kamra at AIFW AW17

Rohit Kamra at AIFW AW17

Rohit Kamra at AIFW AW17

Rohit Kamra at AIFW AW17

Fur & Quirky Details at Sahil Aneja

Sahil Aneja at AIFW AW17

Sahil Aneja at AIFW AW17

Sahil Aneja at AIFW AW17

Sahil Aneja at AIFW AW17

Sahil Aneja at AIFW AW17

Eclectic Indian Aesthetic at Tarun Tahiliani & Amit Agrawal’s Grand Finale Show

Tarun Tahiliana and Amit Aggarwal at AIFW AW17

Tarun Tahiliana and Amit Aggarwal at AIFW AW17

Tarun Tahiliana and Amit Aggarwal at AIFW AW17

Tarun Tahiliana and Amit Aggarwal at AIFW AW17

Tarun Tahiliana and Amit Aggarwal at AIFW AW17

Stay tuned for next season of Amazon India Fashion Week!

