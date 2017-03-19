That’s A Wrap— See Everything From Day 4 At AIFW

ILK | Rohit Kamra | Guapa at AIFW AW17
They say the best is always left for the end! Day 4 at Amazon Fashion Week AW’17 was the last day this season and you cannot miss a moment from this day. Exactly why you need to check out EVERYTHING that was showcased on the runway.
Scroll down to give every designer a moment they deserve!
Candy Colours and Stripes at Guapa
Unconventional Feminity at ILK
Structure and Muted Tones at Munkee.See.Munkee.Do
Sharp Layering at Dhruv Vaish
Upgraded Formals at Kommal And Ratul Sood
Sporty Luxe at Nought One By Abhishek
Black & White + Metallic Details at Pawan Sachdeva
Classics Reinvented at Rohit Kamra
Fur & Quirky Details at Sahil Aneja
Eclectic Indian Aesthetic at Tarun Tahiliani & Amit Agrawal’s Grand Finale Show
Stay tuned for next season of Amazon India Fashion Week!