Amitabh Bachchan Shared A Heartfelt Note For Aishwarya Rai’s Late Father

Aishwarya Rai with her father Krishnaraj Rai
Aishwarya Rai‘s father Krishnaraj Rai breathed his last on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. A lot of celebs from the Bollywood fraternity turned up at the funeral to pay their respects to the departed soul – and we wish the bereaved family a lot of strength to cope with the loss.
Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express himself and wrote:
T 2468 – Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it ..!!
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2017
He also penned a heartfelt note on his personal blog:
Source: Amitabh Bachchan on Tumblr