Amitabh Bachchan Shared A Heartfelt Note For Aishwarya Rai’s Late Father

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 20 . 2017
Aishwarya Rai with her father Krishnaraj Rai

Aishwarya Rai‘s father Krishnaraj Rai breathed his last on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. A lot of celebs from the Bollywood fraternity turned up at the funeral to pay their respects to the departed soul – and we wish the bereaved family a lot of strength to cope with the loss.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express himself and wrote:

He also penned a heartfelt note on his personal blog:

Source: Amitabh Bachchan on Tumblr
