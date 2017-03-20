Amitabh Bachchan Shared A Heartfelt Note For Aishwarya Rai’s Late Father

Aishwarya Rai with her father Krishnaraj Rai

Aishwarya Rai‘s father Krishnaraj Rai breathed his last on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. A lot of celebs from the Bollywood fraternity turned up at the funeral to pay their respects to the departed soul – and we wish the bereaved family a lot of strength to cope with the loss.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to express himself and wrote:

T 2468 – Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it ..!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2017

He also penned a heartfelt note on his personal blog:

Source: Amitabh Bachchan on Tumblr