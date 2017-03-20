Anushka Sharma Aces The Tonal Trend

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 20 . 2017
Like all-black dressing, you can never go wrong with tonal dressing. The trend to wear one colour on top as well as the bottom is taking over and we’re absolutely loving it. From a pant-shirt combo to a skirt-top combo, this trend is such a chic one.

Doing full justice to the style shift, Anushka Sharma wears a navy blue shirt-pant number from Emporio Armani. Celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai accessorises the look with a pair of tan heels from Christian Louboutin 

Celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini keeps her skin fresh and dewy with a nude lipstick and dark kohl eyes. Celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori gives Anushka a loose ponytail with few strands falling out.

Also check out how she rocks this House Of Kotwara number with juttis from Fizzy Goblet.

Tell us if you liked her looks as much as we did.

