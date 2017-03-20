Check Out This Video Of Kareena Kapoor Receiving A Filmfare Award From Karisma Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been ruling the industry ever since she made her debut with Refugee, back in 2000. She has been around for almost 17 years – and been on numero uno position no less! Ah well, she is Bebo after all!

One of the best performances of Kareena’s career was in Chameli, that came quite early on in her career. She even won a Filmfare Award for her performance in the film, given to her by none other than her sister, Karisma Kapoor.

