This Couple Just Had A Post-Breakup Photoshoot And The Internet Lost It!

My Facebook timeline has been lately looking like a Sooraj Barjatya film. After all, it’s flooded with pre-wedding photos, shaadi selfies, baby pictures and multiple groupfies from various family functions. The trend of photoshoots has caught up big time, especially amongst couples and I think it’s quite sweet. BUT two former lovers took this to a whole new level by getting a post-breakup photoshoot done. A classmate of the duo, jeff uploaded these sad pictures on social media.
Umm. Okay then. OBVIOUSLY, the Twitterati lost it and here’s what followed:
LOL