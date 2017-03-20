Has This Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Broken Up With Her Actor Boyfriend?









Nora Fateh and Angad Bedi Though many had expected to see ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi with Prince Narula after exiting the BB house, she had sternly denied any possibility of that. However, she was later linked to the Dear Zindagi actor Angad Bedi, who had said, “Yes, we have been getting to know each other over the past year. Nora’s a lovely girl. She is doing some great work, and her enthusiasm and positivity inspires me. Let us see how it goes from here.” Reports even suggested that they were dating and were quite keen on giving it a shot.

But from the looks of it, their relationship seems to have drifted towards the ‘friendzone’ According to IANS, when Nora was asked about their relationship, replied saying, “Angad is my best friend and we understand each other well.” And when the leading agency confirmed this with Angad, apparently he refused to comment on it and said, “I don’t want to comment on that.”

But they were recently seen chilling together at a fashion week in Delhi and all seems to be well between them. Are they just friends or are they still dating? – What do you think?