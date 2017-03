Dolled Up 😊 A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Oct 18, 2016 at 10:20am PDT

Anika urf Surbhi Chandna is in a relationship with her boyfriend, Karan Sharma ever since the actress made it big on the small screen with her role in Qubool Hai. Karan is a businessman, and regularly shuttles between Dubai and Mumbai. However, the couple successfully manages their long distance relationship, and have been together for almost 5 years now.

Check out a few photos here:

When throwback is as beautiful as this #crazynights#countingdays#decemberisours A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Dec 2, 2016 at 11:09pm PST

#saturdaynight #togetherness❤ #beergarden A post shared by KARAN SHARMA (@karansharma9) on Nov 5, 2016 at 11:49pm PDT

All Set 😇 #diwalicelebrations#cardparty#festive A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Oct 30, 2016 at 9:35am PDT

My best person u remember this Hard Rocking Night 😇 A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Oct 3, 2016 at 11:58am PDT

When he makes WEDNESDAY night feel like it is a Saturday NighT! A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Jul 6, 2016 at 1:34pm PDT

Sunday Sundowner A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on May 22, 2016 at 11:59am PDT

Saturday well spent ✌ A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Mar 26, 2016 at 10:33am PDT

@karansharma9 😈 A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Mar 14, 2016 at 1:00pm PDT

Valentine Special 😈😇 A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on Feb 14, 2016 at 12:39am PST

LDRs are tough, but these two make it look so easy breezy!