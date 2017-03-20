Shah Rukh Khan Is Making A Major Life Change For His Children

Shah Rukh Khan

That Shah Rukh Khan is a chain smoker is not old news. He has often talked about his smoking habits in his interviews and has stated that he has been wanting to give it up for a while but somehow, it doesn’t quite happen. Given that he now has a four year old son AbRam, Shah Rukh wants to stay fit to be able to spend more time with his son. He was at the recently held India Today Conclave, where he spoke about this.

Yes, that’s an issue, that thought comes in my head, it came last night. One way to look at it is to keep yourself healthy. The presence of a little child at the age of 50, it is a good thing. It makes me come alive, it makes me see innocence and love in a different way. Having said that, will I be there to do the same thing that I did with my older kids? Yes, that is a worry. So that keeps you smoking less, drinking less, exercising more. I am planning to give up all (smoking, drinking, etc) and try to be healthier and happier. I don’t want my children to hold that against me that I was not there.

Check out the video here.

Awww! We’re sure this is a change his kids will love. :)