Sonam Kapoor Steps Out In The Sexiest LBD Ever

Sonam Kapoor

You can never fall short of fashion inspiration till Sonam Kapoor is on your ‘to-stalk’ list. This diva’s fashion game is stronger than ever from the looks of this all-black dress, which she wore to the Airbnb event last night. Sister/stylist Rhea Kapoor pairs this exquisite number from Self Portrait with pretty earrings from Aurelle by Leshna Shah.

Celebrity makeup artist Mitali Vakil bronzes her face to perfection with a pretty winged liner while celebrity hair stylist Hiral Bhatia styles her hair in a center-parted low ‘do. Check out more images in the gallery below.

