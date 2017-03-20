Sonam Kapoor Steps Out In The Sexiest LBD Ever

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 20 . 2017
Sonam Kapoor

You can never fall short of fashion inspiration till Sonam Kapoor is on your ‘to-stalk’ list. This diva’s fashion game is stronger than ever from the looks of this all-black dress, which she wore to the Airbnb event last night. Sister/stylist Rhea Kapoor pairs this exquisite number from Self Portrait with pretty earrings from Aurelle by Leshna Shah. 

Celebrity makeup artist Mitali Vakil bronzes her face to perfection with a pretty winged liner while celebrity hair stylist Hiral Bhatia styles her hair in a center-parted low ‘do. Check out more images in the gallery below.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

Feel free to give all the love to Sonam Kapoor for this look by commenting below.

