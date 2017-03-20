The Coolest Beauty Looks From AIFW17

Fashion Week is over. And no matter how thankful our feet are, we can’t help be a little sad. The fashion, the backstage action, the models, the designer shows all shall be missed. But for a beauty junkie like myself, I shall miss the hair and makeup looks the most! Elton J Fernandez and Ambika Pillai with their respective teams really killed it with creative and imaginative ways that brought about the trendiest of beauty looks together. Here are our faves:
1. Bold makeup for Vogue India’s #VogueHeartsSari
2. Colourful dread locks & kohl smokey eyes for I Love Perl
3. Double winged liner & twisted low ponytails for Wendell Roddricks & Malini Ramani
4. Glitter eyes & nails for Namrata Joshipura
5. Twisted knots for Shaina NC, Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti & Rina Dhaka
6. Flush pink tones for Guapa
7. Romantic braids for Tarun Tahiliani & Amit Aggarwal
Let us know your favourite look. Holler if you want a tutorial!