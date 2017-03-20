The Coolest Beauty Looks From AIFW17

Natasha Patel Mar . 20 . 2017

Fashion Week is over. And no matter how thankful our feet are, we can’t help be a little sad. The fashion, the backstage action, the models, the designer shows all shall be missed. But for a beauty junkie like myself, I shall miss the hair and makeup looks the most! Elton J Fernandez and Ambika Pillai with their respective teams really killed it with creative and imaginative ways that brought about the trendiest of beauty looks together. Here are our faves:

1. Bold makeup for Vogue India’s #VogueHeartsSari

Backstage beauty for the @vogueindia's show tonight! 💗💜💙 #VogueHeartsSari #AIFWAW17 #MMatAIFW @thefdci

A post shared by MissMalini Beauty (@missmalinibeauty) on

2. Colourful dread locks & kohl smokey eyes for I Love Perl

3. Double winged liner & twisted low ponytails for Wendell Roddricks & Malini Ramani

Up➡️Down➡️Turned Around •Swipe right to check them out⚠️• #AIFW17 #MMatAIFW @thefdci

A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on

4. Glitter eyes & nails for Namrata Joshipura

Woah! Those graphic eyes. @namratajoshipura @eltonjfernandez @thefdci #AIFWAW17 #MMatAIFW

A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on

Drip down 💅🏽for @namratajoshipura by @eltonjfernandez #AIFWAW17 #MMatAIFW @thefdci

A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini) on

5. Twisted knots for Shaina NC, Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti & Rina Dhaka

6. Flush pink tones for Guapa

7. Romantic braids for Tarun Tahiliani & Amit Aggarwal

Let us know your favourite look. Holler if you want a tutorial!

