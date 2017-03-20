The Perfect Outfit To Wear To Your BFF’s Wedding

MATSYA | Gold

There’s nothing like a summer wedding because that’s the best excuse to doll up in gorgeous desi outfits. From pretty pastel hues to refreshing cuts that show just the right amount of skin, who wouldn’t love to dress up? And if it’s your BFF’s wedding then there’s no reason to shy away from putting your best foot forward! Speaking of which, Matsya is just the label you need to check out for the occasion.

MATSYA | Gold

Their capsule collection for the season-GOLD (also launched at Lakme Fashion Week SS17) brings together Parsi thread-work adorned with opulent gota pattis over pastel silks & handwoven chanderis.

MATSYA | Gold

The breathtaking banarasi & gota patti dupattas are just perfect to mix and match.

MATSYA | Gold

Who can deny these graceful silhouettes that would complement any body type?

MATSYA | Gold

You’ll be spoiled for choice with their wide variety of lehengas and anarkalis in muga silk.

MATSYA | Gold

Aren’t these outfits getting you excited for the upcoming wedding season? We’ve already marked our favourites. What about you?

MATSYA | Gold

To treat your eyes to other stunning outfits, you must follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

*This post is in partnership with Matsya