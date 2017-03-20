This Bollywood Actress Was In A Music Video With Abhijeet Sawant Back In 2005

Tamannah Bhatia

The Baahubali craze has yet again started doing the rounds on the internet, thanks to the trailer of Baahubali 2 . We certainly can’t wait to discover the answer to the ultimate question: “Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?”



With the prequel, it wasn’t just Prabhas and Rana Daggubati who received fan love – Tammanah Bhatia also garnered a huge fan following in the Hindi film industry.

We know that Tammanah was a big name in the south even before her entry into Bollywood, but many have forgotten her appearance in a famous song. Remember the first Indian Idol, Abhijeet Sawant? Tamannah featured in a song by him, Lafzon Me, from his first album in 2005.

Here’s how the gorgeous Baahubali actress looked 12 years ago:

If you thought that Baahubali was Tamannah’s first Bollywood stint, let me clarify that this South Indian actress did a full-fledged Bollywood in 2005 titled Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. That was the same year she featured in the music video as well.